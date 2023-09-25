"Nobody gives a sh*t what your opinion is" - Tristan Tate fires back at fan criticizing his views on Dillon Danis' antics

Tristan Tate silenced an internet user who criticized him for backing Dillon Danis over the ongoing drama about Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal. Danis is slated to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match on the Misfits Boxing’s October 14 event.

'El Jefe' has been at odds with the Paul brothers for the last couple of years and started digging out Agdal’s history to get in Logan Paul’s head. Paul and Agdal have taken legal action against Danis for maligning Agdal’s image.

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate opined that athletes have attacked their opponents’ families, religion, race, and other deeply personal aspects of life in the past. He suggested that Paul and Agdal overreacted by taking legal action against Dillon Danis for digging out a few pictures from a Google search.

An ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) user commented on Tate’s post, criticizing him for backing Dillon Danis.

“Anyone backing Dillon is a genuine idiot in my opinion. Like some of the angles people are looking at when it comes to this situation are incredibly stupid and just blatantly wrong.”

Tristan Tate replied:

“You have 19 followers and your bio describes you as a “big music producer”. The words “in my opinion” don’t matter when people like you use them. Nobody gives a s**t what your opinion is.”

Read the ‘X’ interaction below:

Tristan Tate silences another Internet user for misidentifying him

The Tate Brothers, Tristan and Andrew Tate are quite active on social media and often flaunt their wealth on several public platforms. A few days ago, Tristan took to his ‘X’ account to inquire about a company that would carve marble statues for him.

Tristan Tate posted:

“Who can recommend a good company that makes marble statues? Doesn’t have to be by hand I’m happy with modern machining methods but carved from marble no plaster castes. Asking for myself because I’m rich as fu*k and want marble statues.”

A fan mistook Tristan for his brother Andrew Tate and criticised him while referencing an old video where Andrew Tate spoke negatively about people wearing wrist watches. He commented:

“Is this the same guy who was saying wearing a watch is fu*king stupid as it is of no use, no one looks at their watch they look at their mobile. Lol this guy is crazy.”

Tate replied:

“No that wasn’t me. I have some watches that cost upwards of 300,000 euros and I love them.”

Read the ‘X’ interaction below:

