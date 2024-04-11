"Nobody knew me" - Lightweight kickboxing king Alexis Nicolas reflects on his journey from relative unknown to global superstar

It wasn't that long ago that the name Alexis Nicolas wouldn't ring a bell for most casual combat sports fans.

Now, 'Barboza' has become all the rage in the kickboxing world after he ended the mighty Regian Eersel's dominant reign at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5.

Nicolas put on the performance for the ages, as he outclassed 'The Immortal' after five rounds to become the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

With a pristine record of 24 career wins and zero losses, it's hard to imagine that the 25-year-old Frenchman only began his professional kickboxing career in 2021.

In his ONF21 post-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Nicolas admitted he could not believe the heights he reached in just a short amount of time.

"I just started kickboxing two years ago, before I was in Savate. Nobody knew me. I'm not yet in my prime."

Watch Nicolas' full interview with Nic Atkin:

Nicolas' years in Savate, or France's kickboxing circuit, certainly prepared him for the bright lights of the grand stage.

While most fighters are not built for the limelight, against a formidable champion like Eersel, no less, 'Barboza' relished in it and realized his lifelong dream.

Rewatch Alexis Nicolas' crowning moment at ONE Fight Night 21, free on-demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Alexis Nicolas is proud to represent France on the world stage

While France is a global power when it comes to several team sports, the country's combat sports world champions have come few and far between.

As such, Alexis Nicolas is extremely pleased to put his nation atop the kickboxing world. 'Barboza' told ONE:

"This belt is not the real [accomplishment] tonight, not the real win tonight. Because the real win is I won all the hearts of the French. All my fans know that I'm the best. I worked hard and I'm very proud."

