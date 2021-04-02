'Nobody has power like Polish power' - Jan Blachowicz does not fear the KO ability of Francis Ngannou

Jan Blachowicz does not fear the KO ability of Francis Ngannou. Blachowicz had words of high praise for Ngannou’s knockout power but asserted that he’s willing to fight The Predator regardless.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is coming off a unanimous decision win over UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their high-stakes super-fight.

Blachowicz has earned widespread praise for his performance against Adesanya at UFC 259 (March 2021), which witnessed him hand the previously undefeated striking savant his first loss in the sport of professional MMA.

On the other hand, Francis Ngannou’s most recent fight witnessed him defeat Stipe Miocic and become the new UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou had previously lost to Miocic via unanimous decision at UFC 220 (January 2018), but he’s now successfully avenged his loss by besting Miocic via second-round KO at UFC 260 (March 2021).

Speaking to RT Sport MMA, Jan Blachowicz shed light upon multiple topics, including a potential fight between him and Francis Ngannou. Upon being asked whom he’d pick as his next opponent, Jan Blachowicz stated –

“Glover (Teixeira), Jon Jones, or Francis Ngannou.” Jan Blachowicz reiterated that he is indeed willing to fight Ngannou, “If UFC send me this way, ‘You won’t fight against Francis? Why not? I don’t have time for, you know, for don’t accept fight like this, you know.’ If they will make fight like this, I will accept it, no problem.”

Additionally, when asked about The Predator’s KO win over Stipe Miocic, Jan Blachowicz compared The Predator’s power to that of the iconic movie character 'The Predator':

“Amazing, you know. Great, great job. Amazing, you know, you’ve got, you know, amazing power this guy got, you know. Like, I don’t know, like Predator. You know, power like Predator.”

Jan Blachowicz was then asked if Francis Ngannou’s power is bigger than the legendary Polish power that Blachowicz claims to possess. Blachowicz smiled and lightheartedly stated:

“No, no one has. He has great power, but nobody has power like legendary Polish powers, you know.” (*Quotes courtesy: RT Sport MMA; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The consensus in the MMA community is that Jan Blachowicz is likely to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira next.

A clash between Jan Blachowicz and Francis Ngannou seems unlikely in the immediate future

Jan Blachowicz (far left) at UFC 259; Francis Ngannou (far right) at UFC 260

As noted, Jan Blachowicz is likely to fight Glover Teixeira next. Besides, the belief is that he’s unlikely to move up to the heavyweight division this year, at least not until he fends off top contenders like Teixeira in his current weight class.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou too has his plate full, with top contenders like Derrick Lewis and heavyweight division newcomer Jon Jones being touted as Ngannou’s next opponents.

Needless to say, Jan Blachowicz and Francis Ngannou are unlikely to cross paths in the immediate future. Regardless, should Blachowicz and Ngannou defeat a few top contenders in their respective divisions, perhaps a Blachowicz vs. Ngannou matchup could come to fruition in the next few years.