"Noiri, of course" - Fans can't wait for impending world title unification barnburner between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri will soon duke it out in a unification bout, and ONE Championship fans are excited to watch it all go down. The world's largest martial arts promotion recently caught the attention of fans on Instagram when they posted a video of Superbon sharpening his kicking skills with Trainer Gae.

Check out the video below:

The caption asked fans about Superbon's future, and they took it as a sign that the head honcho of Superbon Training Center is already deep in training camp. They responded to the question in the comments section and called for a unification bout with Noiri.

They added comments like:

"Superbon 🇹🇭 vs. Masaaki Noiri 🇯🇵"

"Superbon vs Noiri only good answer ⚔️"

"Noiri, of course 👏🔥"

"Noiri 💯"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Noiri entered the ONE history books this past March when he stopped ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai to win the interim 155-pound kickboxing crown and become the second Japanese ONE kickboxing world champion behind former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto.

On the other hand, Superbon is coming off a heartbreaking TKO defeat to Tawanchai this past January when he challenged the 26-year-old for the featherweight Muay Thai throne.

Superbon applauds Masaaki Noiri's durability following Tawanchai showdown

Superbon was closely watching Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai's interim featherweight kickboxing world title tilt at ONE 172, and he came away impressed with the former's ability to absorb strikes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"He had the power. His low kick is very powerful, too. And I think he has, like a heart, a big heart, he can take the damage, and he waits for the counter. So, for me like the really interesting thing is that he likes to hit hard."

