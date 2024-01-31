“None of them are ready for Danielle” - Fans come up with dream matches for submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly

Reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is ready to defend her world title against any challenger that ONE Championship is going to put in front of her.

This is after becoming the inaugural women’s submission grappling world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization by unanimously beating her former tormentor Jessa Khan. They collided in a world championship showdown in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a recent Instagram post, ONE Championship showcased the highlights of Kelly from all her bouts under the promotion. Additionally, the promotion asked the fans who the pride of Philadelphia should face next:

“QUEEN 👑 Who deserves the first shot at Danielle Kelly’s ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title? 🌟@daniellekellybjj ⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #SubmissionGrappling”

Various MMA personalities such as Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (@ilimanator) and Angela Hill (@angieoverkill), as well as fans like @dluvly7, @literasii04, @tadiyah, @aumsivaaa, and @jessebuckelewjj, were quick to reveal their picks for the next opponent for the Silver Fox BJJ representative:

With several mentions in the comment section, multiple combat jiu-jitsu champion Bre Stikk (@brejj) responded:

“I would love to take her one ANY TIME🙏⚔️”

Kelly currently sports an undefeated record of three wins and one draw in ONE Championship. Apart from her world title victory against Khan, she also defeated sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

Her stalemate result was against Mei Yamaguchi during her promotional debut in March 2022 at ONE X.

Danielle Kelly tells submission grapplers to keep going even when they hear cracks in opponents' joint

The 28-year-old American recently shared an important reminder to all fellow submission grappling professionals, as she stated that they need to keep going on their submission maneuvers until they force a tap out of them.

This way, they can ensure the win and avoid any controversy or doubt about the result.

Additionally, Kelly is teaching them to be relentless and merciless when competing, but she clarifies that this should not be applied during training sessions.