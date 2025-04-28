Nong-O hoping that a statement win over Kongthoranee will net more than just redemption

Thai legend Nong-O Hama is not only out to get a statement payback victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their scheduled rematch this week. He is also looking to net a victory that will set him up for a possible world title shot in his new lane of flyweight.

Ad

The two top strikers are set to run it back on May 2 in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their first encounter back in February, where Kongthoranee scored a razor-thin split decision victory to spoil the flyweight debut of former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O shared his twin goals in his upcoming fight, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I hope that if I can win impressively in this fight, I will have a shot for gold in the next fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In their first encounter, Nong-O and Kongthoranee had it nip and tuck. They each brought it in the scheduled three-rounder but in the end, it was the Team Sor Sommai standout who slipped past through by split decision.

Nong-O is now competing in flyweight after dominating in the bantamweight lane for a long time. He said that at this stage of his illustrious career, the 135-pound division is more suitable for him.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O looks to have a showdown with Superlek at flyweight

While his sole focus at the moment is on his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O Hamas said he is keen on facing off with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at flyweight at some point.

Ad

He brough it up in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, touting that a match with Superlek is something true fight fans will enjoy.

Nong-O said:

"I think it’s a good match, I think in the world, it could be one of the best."

Ad

Superlek is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, apart from being the division's kickboxing world champion.

Incidentally, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant, opening a possible venue for the two Thai superstars to battle in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.