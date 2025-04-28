Nong-O hoping that a statement win over Kongthoranee will net more than just redemption

Thai legend Nong-O Hama is not only out to get a statement payback victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their scheduled rematch this week. He is also looking to net a victory that will set him up for a possible world title shot in his new lane of flyweight.
The two top strikers are set to run it back on May 2 in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their first encounter back in February, where Kongthoranee scored a razor-thin split decision victory to spoil the flyweight debut of former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O.
In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O shared his twin goals in his upcoming fight, saying:
"I hope that if I can win impressively in this fight, I will have a shot for gold in the next fight."
In their first encounter, Nong-O and Kongthoranee had it nip and tuck. They each brought it in the scheduled three-rounder but in the end, it was the Team Sor Sommai standout who slipped past through by split decision.
Nong-O is now competing in flyweight after dominating in the bantamweight lane for a long time. He said that at this stage of his illustrious career, the 135-pound division is more suitable for him.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nong-O looks to have a showdown with Superlek at flyweight
While his sole focus at the moment is on his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O Hamas said he is keen on facing off with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at flyweight at some point.
He brough it up in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, touting that a match with Superlek is something true fight fans will enjoy.
Nong-O said:
"I think it’s a good match, I think in the world, it could be one of the best."
Superlek is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, apart from being the division's kickboxing world champion.
Incidentally, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant, opening a possible venue for the two Thai superstars to battle in.