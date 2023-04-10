Nong-O, Regian Eersel headline ONE Friday Fights’ best highlights so far

The ONE Friday Fights series has become a weekly tradition in Bangkok, and for good reason.

ONE Championship has consistently blown the roof off the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with banger after banger in Thailand’s capital city. It all began with one of the greatest performances from one of Muay Thai’s living legends.

The promotion recently released a compilation of all the best fights in its weekly series and the one that started off the highlight reel was a hero’s comeback to his motherland.

Nong-O Hama was a fitting headliner for the first ONE Friday Fights event. He defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Russian slugger Alaverdi Ramazanov.

The longtime world champion put on an absolute masterclass when he knocked Ramazanov out in the third round of their fight at ONE Friday Fights 1. The match didn’t just have a big fight feel to it, it was also Nong-O’s first in Thailand since 2019.

Another world title fight that featured heavily on the highlight reel was ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel’s fourth-round knockout of rival Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, went through the gauntlet with Sinsamut in the first three rounds before finishing his Thai opponent with a cracking punch to the gut.

Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang also made his ONE Championship debut in the ONE Friday Fights series, with his matches against Tyson Harrison and Silviu Vitez becoming instant classics.

Check out the rest of the compilation video below:

