  Nong-O says beating Kongthoranee sets him up for crack at flyweight crown: "A chance to fight for the title"

Nong-O says beating Kongthoranee sets him up for crack at flyweight crown: "A chance to fight for the title"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:25 GMT
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama thinks that a win against fellow Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28 could guarantee him a shot for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Nong-O will make his debut in the flyweight division in ONE Championship inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his impending return to action, the 38-year-old veteran talked with the Bangkok Post for an interview. According to the Thai legend, he could bypass other top contenders in the weight class once he gets past the number four-ranked divisional contender, as he proclaimed:

"If I am able to beat Kongthoranee, then next fight, I would like a chance to fight for the title."
Watch Nong-O's full interview here:

After losing his third fight in his last four bouts, Nong-O has finally decided to move down to compete in the 135-pound weight class. His previous fight last September 2024 resulted in a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Kiamran Nabati at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Nong-O claims that he is much faster and fitter in his new weight class at flyweight

During the same interview with the Bangkok Post, the Evolve MMA representative admitted that his transition to the flyweight division was a walk in the park because he needed time to adjust.

However, when he finally acclimated himself, Nong-O felt that he is now much faster than before, by saying:

"It was tough during the early stage, but when it all came out and my weight became stable, I felt like I became faster and I became fitter."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card emanates from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

Edited by Krishna Venki
