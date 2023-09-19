"Not an accident" - Tracy Cortez accuses Noche UFC opponent of deliberate illegal move inside octagon

Tracy Cortez has accused her Noche UFC opponent Jasmine Jasudavicius of a deliberate illegal move.

Tracy Cortez returned to the octagon this past weekend for the first time since May 2022 to take on Jasmine Jasudavicius. The two put on an absolute show for the fans and Cortez managed to walk away with a unanimous decision victory following a three-round war.

However, there was a moment in their fight that left Cortez losing respect for her opponent. The 29-year-old accused Jasudavicius of pulling her hair mid-way through the fight and following it up with a head kick. While speaking about the deliberate illegal move, she had this to say during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

"She did pull my hair, yeah. There was a moment where we're clinching, and her fingers are in my hair, and I'm like, what the ? I was like, no. And I'm defending, and then she goes and grabs the other side, and she's pulling in the back of my braid here, and I feel it, and you see me there's a different angle on Twitter, a top angle, and you see where my hair is getting pulled, and when she lets go, that's where I get head kicked."

Tracy Cortez reveals she followed Henry Cejudo's advice about training in Brazil

During the same appearance on the MMA Hour, Tracy Cortez shared some advice that the former UFC champion Henry Cejudo gave her about her growth as a fighter and how she can improve.

Cortez revealed Henry Cejudo suggested she experience training with other camps in order to learn new skills. She followed the advice given to her by the former two-division UFC champion which led to her traveling to Brazil and training with the 'Pitbull' brothers at their gym. While talking about the same, she said:

"A lot of what I learned stand up-wise was there [in Brazil]. I really got my confidence out there...and being able to apply it here and just be consistent and continue applying it every single day from when I came back up to my fight, I think was key."

