"Not bad for a guy with one leg" - Fans reminisce Francis Ngannou's last fight in the UFC two years ago

It has been two years since Francis Ngannou last fought in the UFC.

During his time in the UFC, Ngannou was among the most feared strikers. He had a promotional record of 12-2 with 11 stoppages to his name. 'The Predator' realized his dream of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion in his rematch against Stipe Miocic in 2021.

With just one fight remaining on his contract following his win over Miocic, Ngannou went on to fight Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22, 2022. On the night, the Cameroonian retained his title, and after failing to come to terms for a new contract, he walked away from the promotion later in the same year.

Two years after Ngannou's last fight inside the octagon, fans have reacted to a throwback post made by @mmamania on X.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I can't believe this was 2 years ago bruh"

"I can't believe we've only had 1 undisputed HW title fight since then"

"Not bad for a guy with one leg. Francis is the man."

Fan reactions

Francis Ngannou wants to test Anthony Joshua's chin

After walking away from the UFC in 2022, Francis Ngannou made his pro-boxing debut last year against Tyson Fury. Despite being overlooked for his boxing skills, Ngannou put on an impressive performance.

While Ngannou fell short, coming away with a split decision loss at the hands of Fury, he is motivated to secure his first pro-boxing victory against Anthony Joshua. 'The Predator' will take on Joshua in March.

Ahead of the fight, the former UFC heavyweight champion made an appearance on The MMA Hour, where he spoke about his upcoming fight against Joshua. Speaking about how 'AJ' could potentially be knocked out with the punch that dropped Fury, Ngannou said:

"If 'AJ' takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out... At the end of the day, it’s great stuff for both of us."

Ngannou added that there's nothing personal between him and Joshua:

"He could be my brother and I’d still fight him because it elevates us both, it elevates the sport, it elevates the continent. It’s not about a fight. You are not fighting somebody because you hate him, you fight him because it’s a challenge and the fight always elevates both fighters."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (21:40):