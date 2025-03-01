"Not Conor McGregor, not Ronda Rousey" - MMA analyst gets honest about Henry Cejudo trying to "boss around the UFC" with prior premature retirement

MMA analyst Luke Thomas gave his honest reaction to Henry Cejudo's retirement back in 2020. Notably, Cejudo reached his career-high by becoming a two-division champion back in 2019.

The 38-year-old became a flyweight champion at UFC 227 in 2018 after defeating Demetrious Johnson. He defended his title against T.J. Dillashaw before moving up to bantamweight.

'Triple C' won the bantamweight crown at UFC 238 against Marlon Moraes and retired after knocking out Dominick Cruz in his single title defense at UFC 249.

Cejudo returned to the octagon at UFC 288 in May 2023 and lost the bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling via split decision. He then lost two more fights to Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong.

Speaking on Cejudo's premature retirement, Thomas said:

“He walked away at the very peak of his powers with a belt. That is the time you are going to in all likelihood, that is the time you are going to make the most amount of money that you can make. That's not a time when you can really boss around the UFC. Not Conor McGregor, Not Ronda Rousey, Not Francis, not Brock, not Cain nobody nobody can do it to them."

He added:

"They have too many assets, they have too many ways in which they can just leverage the broader set of resources. So if you wanted to make money in this sport you would do it at the very interval that he left."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below:

Henry Cejudo gives details about eye damage he suffered against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo faced some damage to his eye in his fight against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle. Yadong poked Cejudo's eye in the third round which led to the former champion taking a five-minute break.

Despite attempting to continue, Cejudo told his coaches he was unable to see and the fight was eventually stopped after the third round. Cejudo posted an image on X, revealing tissue damage and corneal abrasion. He wrote:

"Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion. “hE wANteD a wAy OuT."

Check out Henry Cejudo's X post below:

