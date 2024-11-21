"Not one wasted shot" - Fans in equal fear and admiration of Jo Nattawut's way of smoking his opponents

The accuracy of former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jo Nattawut is something to behold. ONE Championship recently highlighted exactly that in an Instagram video.

""Smokin" Jo Nattawut is NOT to be messed with 😤 @jonattawut"

In the video, the world's largest martial arts organization put together some of 'Smokin Jo's' best moments inside the ring. The Thai superstar's one-shot power was also on display from his knockouts and knockdowns against the likes of Yohan Drai, Sasha Moisa, Yurik Davtyan and George Mann.

Currently sitting at the second spot in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division's top five rankings, Nattawut featured in two brutal matches against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai. Their first match was a non-title kickboxing fight at ONE Fight Night 15.

Nattawut and Tawanchai put on an instant barnburner, which is why fans clamored for a proper rematch, this time, with the title on the line. Despite the loss, Nattawut challenged Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 but fell short, and ultimately lost via majority decision.

Jo Nattawut looks to bounce back against Bampara Kouyate at ONE 170 on Jan. 24

The Thai Top Team representative is now scheduled to return to action on Jan. 24 at ONE 170, which takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nattawut is scheduled to face Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai contest, and he looks to return to the win column and make another run to the world title.

