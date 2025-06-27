"Not unlike Conor McGregor" - Jon Anik names the best trash-talker in MMA today

Jon Anik recently made a comparison to Conor McGregor when describing who he feels is the best at talking smack in mixed martial arts today. This was discussed by the UFC commentator when he was recently speaking with assembled media at this year's UFC Hall of Fame proceedings.

Ad

A former Cage Warriors champion was mentioned in this context as well as one of the prominent fighters who is competing in a high-stakes fight at UFC 317. But, the UFC broadcaster did ultimately make a specific pick. In video footage provided via the MMA Junkie account on X, Anik said:

"Paddy Pimblett is a master orator, right, and not unlike Conor McGregor nothing that Paddy says is scripted and I think that's a big part of it for me, right. I love Chael Sonnen, he's one of the best orators I've ever been around but some of his material was scripted."

Ad

Trending

"Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett, they just shoot straight from the hip. But right now if you're asking me, the best trash talker in mixed martial arts today is Paddy Pimblett and I think the scouser accent is part of the equation," he added.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Anik discussing his opinion on MMA's best trash talker today below

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Anik says former BMF champ 'p***ed' by UFC 317 headliner

While Jon Anik will be involved in the proceedings of UFC 317 in the commentary booth, there is a certain former interim UFC lightweight champion who feels left out of the pugilistic proceedings.

UFC 317 is headlined by Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, but it seems like Justin Gaethje is unhappy about being left on the sidelines here.

Ad

While discussing this subject on The Anik & Florian Podcast, the 46-year-old said:

"He [Gaethje] was p***ed. He feels like certainly he was passed over in favor of Charles Oliveira for this opportunity against Ilia Topuria and I think what Justin Gaethje and his manager Ali Abdelaziz are looking for is some sort of guarantee that they will be next... So I don't think it's a crazy request for Justin."

Ad

"Having done what he did against Rafael Fiziev, staying on the fight card, not fighting Dan Hooker, getting a win... So I wouldn't be surprised if Gaethje gets some sort of guarantee that he's next for the Topuria-Oliveira winner," he added.

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (9:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.