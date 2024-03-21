"Nothing has changed" - Cris Cyborg reacts to Donn Davis revealing her next opponent on Francis Ngannou's PFL card 

Cris Cyborg gave her thoughts on PFL founder Donn Davis' remarks about her upcoming opponent on Francis Ngannou's PFL card. Earlier, she expressed disappointment for being the only Bellator champion who hasn't been scheduled for a fight since the PFL bought the company.

Davis previously indicated that Bellator events would be broadcast on MAX for fans in the United States. The current Bellator women's featherweight champion took advantage of the announcement and showed her dissatisfaction in the comments section.

She expressed her eagerness to fight, despite being excluded from the PFL's plans. She wrote:

"Hoping this means I can get an MMA fight booked?! Every @BellatorMMA champion has either fought, or is currently scheduled for a fight since the @PFLMMA merger except me. Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen, Jason Jackson have already fought. Liz Carmouch, Patchy Mix, Patricio Pitbull, Usman Nurmagomedov, even the vacant LHW division have fights scheduled. I am ready to return to MMA I have not fought since Oct 2023.''

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Davis disclosed that Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco will square off in the co-main event of Ngannou's PFL card. He mentioned that the fight will happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

''That fight [Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira] will also have Cris Cyborg against Larissa Pacheco as co-main fight.''

Check out Donn Davis' comments below (1:02):

Following the aforementioned announcement, Cyborg took to X to state that she wants to fight Leah McCourt instead, and requested Davis to notify her when McCourt is prepared. She wrote:

''My next fight is @leahmccourtmma and nothing has changed. Let me know when she’s healthy and ready to compete. @DonnDavisPFL''

It will be interesting to see if Davis and the PFL-Bellator matchmakers agree to Cyborg's request and schedule her a bout against McCourt soon.

Cris Cyborg backs Holly Holm to win over Kayla Harrison

In addition to making callouts, Cris Cyborg has volunteered to help Holly Holm in her upcoming fight against Kayla Harrison at UFC 300.

Cyborg took to X and posted a video of herself coaching Holm on her takedown defense. In her post, she underlined her belief that Harrison's path to victory rests in grappling and that there is a "real chance" Holm would knock her out on the feet. She wrote:

"Something tells me @KaylaH is going to be chasing the takedown like her life depends on it at UFC 300…because there’s a real chance she can get KO’d in this fight. Go BTS @JacksonWinkMMA exclusively on @OnlyFans and @watchOFTV"

Check out the post below:

