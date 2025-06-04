  • home icon
  • "Nothing changes" - Roberto Soldic staying grounded despite earth-shattering KO of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

"Nothing changes" - Roberto Soldic staying grounded despite earth-shattering KO of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

By James De Rozario
Modified Jun 04, 2025 09:52 GMT
Roberto Soldic (left) closed out his fight in Qatar in trademark fashion.

Croatian knockout specialist Roberto Soldic has maintained his characteristic humility and work ethic despite delivering one of the most spectacular knockouts in recent memory against Dagi Arslanaliev.

Soldic, who stunned the martial arts world with a highlight-reel finish at 1:55 of the first round of their welterweight MMA contest, refuses to let his career-defining in Qatar alter his approach, however.

"I'm really happy that I won," Soldic told UFD Gym when asked if anything had changed since his triumphant night in Qatar. "But nothing changes, I'm still training hard at the gym, you know. So, I keep working to keep improving. I never stop working. This is my life."
'Robocop' made the long walk to the Circle for the third time when the world's largest martial arts organization descended upon the Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

The UFD Gym athlete arrived inside the venue in need of a statement after going winless in two outings under the promotional banner—and boy, did he deliver.

Roberto Soldic shut down Arslanaliev with a mean left hook, which, upon impact, sent the 30-year-old airborne before he fell face-first onto the canvas.

His win, which earned him his 19th finish of his career, moved him to 21-4 overall. To make matters sweeter, Soldic walked out of the stadium with a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch the full interview here:

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE 171: Qatar can catch the entire card via replay at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian says he wasn't surprised by Roberto Soldic's destructive finish in Qatar

While 'Robocop's destructive finish took the martial arts sphere by storm, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title contender Marat Grigorian says it truly wasn't anything out of the blue.

The multi-time world champion, who trains with Roberto Soldic under the watchful eyes of Nick Hemmers, told Sportskeeda MMA that it was something the Croatian knockout machine had been working on in the lead-up to his Qatar fight.

"We sparred a lot, of course. And he needed to punch more with his left hand. And that’s what happened in the fight. We trained and worked on that. That left hand is destructive," Grigorian told Sportskeeda MMA.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by C. Naik
