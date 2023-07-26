Sinead O'Connor, best known for her hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," passed away at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy that touched the hearts of millions. The MMA world is in mourning as news of the passing of the legendary singer spreads.

Among the many memories fans and stars have of O'Connor, her iconic performance at UFC 189 stands out as one of the most memorable moments in the sport's history. Conor McGregor, one of the biggest stars in the UFC, had the honor of having O'Connor sing as he made his walkout for the fight.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to pay tribute to O'Connor, acknowledging her not only as a legendary artist but also as a mental health advocate. He praised her beautiful singing during McGregor's walkout, which left a lasting impression on fans and fighters alike:

"RIP Sinead O'Connor. A legendary artist and mental health advocate. She sang beautifully as Conor McGregor made the walk for UFC 189."

A former teammate of McGregor and current Bellator fighter Dillon Danis also expressed his condolences and highlighted the significance of O'Connor's performance, calling it his favorite walkout in UFC history:

"RIP Sinead O'Connor. She was a legendary artist and mental health advocate. Her singing for Conor on his walkout for UFC remains my favorite and, in my opinion, the best one ever. 💚🇮🇪"

RIP Sinéad O'Connor. She was a legendary artist and mental health advocate. Her singing for Conor on his walkout for UFC remains my favorite and, in my opinion, the best one ever.

Even outside the MMA community, political figures like Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Minister Michael Martin of Ireland shared their condolences and acknowledged O'Connor's immense talent and impact on the world of music:

"Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O'Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam."

Popular journalist Damon Martin remembered O'Connor's iconic voice and hailed her performance as the best entrance in UFC history, showcasing the power of her singing to elevate McGregor's walkout to new heights:

#RIP Sinead O'Connor An iconic voice and incredible musician. She also provided what I believe is the best entrance in UFC history when she sang for Conor McGregor at #UFC189

MMA world reacts to the demise of the Irish singer Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor's legacy as a legendary artist and mental health advocate will continue to be celebrated and remembered by fans, and her performance at UFC 189 will forever be etched in the hearts of MMA enthusiasts as one of the most iconic moments in UFC history.

A look into the tragic life of Sinead O'Connor

The life of Sinéad O'Connor was marked by moments of triumph and tragedy. The last few years of her life were particularly difficult, as she faced heartbreaking challenges and personal struggles.

In January 2022, Sinéad's world was shattered when her 17-year-old son, Shane, died by suicide. Devastated by the loss, Sinéad released a statement mourning her beloved son and pleading that no one follow his example.

"My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinéad herself battled with mental health issues throughout her life. In 2016, she made headlines when she was reported missing and suicidal in Chicago. In a candid interview with Dr. Phil, she revealed that she had attempted suicide eight times in one year.

Sinéad leaves behind her three children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. Her passing at the age of 56 has left her fans and the music world mourning the loss of a talented artist with a turbulent life journey.

Image credits: @shellyfromEire on Twitter