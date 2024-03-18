“Nothing will break me” - Petr Yan announces surgery after MRI confirms multiple injuries, vows fierce comeback post recovery

Petr Yan's victory over Song Yadong earlier this month came at a price.

'No Mercy' returned to the cage against 'The Kung Fu Kid' at UFC 299. The former bantamweight champion entered the bout riding a three-fight losing streak and badly needed a win to get back on track.

Ultimately, the Russian got exactly that, scoring a unanimous decision win over Yadong. Post-fight, Yan revealed that he suffered an injury in the first round but wasn't sure what happened.

Well, it seems that the former champion was hurt far worse than expected. A recent MRI showed that Yan suffered not just one, but multiple injuries as a result of the bout.

Earlier today, Petr Yan took to X and announced the injuries that came in his UFC 299 win. The former bantamweight champion suffered a litany of injuries, including an ACL rupture. He also added that he planned to get surgery as soon as tomorrow.

On X, the former UFC titleholder wrote:

"So MRI confirmed ACL rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury. Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Nothing will break me, I'm determined to come back stronger than ever in no time"

Check out Yan's post below:

How long will Petr Yan's injuries keep him out of action?

Fans shouldn't expect to see Petr Yan until the end of 2024.

'No Mercy' showed a lot of courage and heart by continuing to fight against Song Yadong despite his injuries. However, it likely came at a cost, as the bantamweight was forced to take a lot more damage along the way.

While fans don't know the severity of the injuries, it's unlikely they'll see the Russian for a while. For one, an ACL rupture generally takes anywhere between six to 12 months to heal. Again, that's dependent upon the severity of the tear itself.

However, Petr Yan suffered more than just an ACL injury. Granted, his other two injuries aren't as severe as the aforementioned rupture. The meniscus tear will likely cost the Russian anywhere between three to six months of activity.

Due to the former champion not elaborating on the groin injury, it's unknown how long that will take to heal.