"Nova got cheated" - Fans react to Anders Cortez winning controversial unanimous decision win over Abraham Nova

Andres Cortes being granted a unanimous decision win over Abraham Nova has the boxing community divided.

Earlier this evening, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nova employed a tremendous work rate to put Cortes on his back foot for the majority of the fight.

However, while 'El Super' out-landed his opponent during the contest, Cortes had the upper hand when it came to accuracy and power punches. After a competitive ten rounds, judges favored the Nevada native's accuracy and upper hand in significant punches to Nova's work rate.

The final scorecards read 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94 in favor of the 26-year-old.

Check out the official scorecard of Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova below:

Suffice it to say, fight fans were not happy with the judges producing such a lopsided scorecard for the highly competitive contest, prompting them to flood social media to note their discontent.

@jrocsince wrote:

"Nova got cheated!!!! I'm watching the fights! Dirty sport."

@tony_pfm opined:

"I dont know what fight they [were] watching. Nova won cleraly. Toprank get your s**t together. You lost a viewer, I wont be watching any toprank fights anymore."

@kingjay0247 chimed in:

"Bro I dont even like Nova, but that was a robbery. Terrible decision."

With the win, Cortes captured the WBO North American Boxing Organisation super featherweight title and extended his undefeated record to 22-0. During his post-fight interview, the pugilist called for a world title fight in his next outing.

'El Super' is now in a precarious position. The loss has put him on a two-fight skid. He is now 2-3 in his last five. The controversial loss might turn out to be a hurdle for him in pursuing any big fights in the near future.

In the main event of this weekend's Top Rank fight card, Rafael Espinoza successfully defended his WBO featherweight title for the first time, clinching a fourth-round TKO win over Sergio Chirino Sanchez.