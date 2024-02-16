"Now we aren’t playing anymore" - Daniel Cormier claims to have retired EA Sports FC 24 after "Mbappe glitch" gets to him

After working with EA Sports for several years, Daniel Cormier has announced his decision to part with one of their products.

In what appeared to be a culmination of pent-up frustration, Cormier released a statement on X claiming he will no longer be playing the popular EA FC 24 football game. In his post, the UFC analyst claimed he was 'retiring' what used to be his 'favorite game' due to the 'Mbappe glitch.'

Cormier said:

"I had to retire my favorite game! The Mbappe glitch finally got me! I even called EA and they told me what my buddy was doing would be tough to stop. Well Shane you win! Now we aren’t playing anymore. @treecrew1"

In his tweet, the former two-division champion claims he called an EA Sports employee who did nothing to tell him that the supposed glitch involving Kylian Mbappe would be fixed.

Cormier, who announced multiple partnerships with EA UFC — including voiceover commentary work for the recently released EA UFC 5 — has been an avid supporter of EA Sports products for many years. Cormier initially partnered with EA in 2020, replacing Joe Rogan as the broadcast analyst in EA UFC 4.

Since his public complaint, many fans of the game have resonated with Cormier, though some claim there is no glitch in the system.

With EA UFC 5 being released on October 24, 2023, Cormier still serves as the game's ratings adjustor.

What is the 'Mbappe glitch' that Daniel Cormier tweeted about?

Former UFC champion and avid gamer Daniel Cormier claimed he is no longer playing EA FC 24 due to a 'Mbappe glitch' but some fans are confused with his reasoning.

Though Cormier did not provide an explanation, the former Olympic wrestler implied that the alleged glitch led to Kylian Mbappe being an unstoppable character in the game. While some fans on social media agreed, other shrugged off the claims, saying the EA franchise has had many issues in their system for several years.

In concurrence with Cormier implying the problem had persisted for years, complaints of Mbappe's overpowered character have been listed on social media as far back as 2020.

While Cormier remains an active video gamer and a part of EA Sports, the UFC Hall of Famer will likely remain away from the popular game for the foreseeable future. However, his 'retirement' may remain short-lived as a former MMA fighter.