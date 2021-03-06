"Now you get a rematch every time" - Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor's boasting on Twitter

Nate Diaz has slammed Conor McGregor for boasting on Twitter. Diaz jibed at McGregor for getting a rematch every time he loses.

Conor McGregor responded to a tweet regarding his move from featherweight (145 pounds) to welterweight (170 pounds) to fight Nate Diaz back at UFC 196 in March 2016. In a tweet on the 5th of March, McGregor's tweet set Nate Diaz off.

Done it all, still here. https://t.co/mSuJHaN4O4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2021

Nate Diaz reverted with a tweet of his own containing some NSFW language. Fans who wish to view the tweet can click here.

Nate Diaz’s tweet read as follows:

“I f**ked you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your a** beat like a spoiled Little b**ch would I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur a** is a scared Lil b**ch also f**k u both #realfighter”

Nate Diaz alluded to his own fights against Conor McGregor. Nate Diaz first fought McGregor on March 5th, 2016. Diaz defeated McGregor via second-round submission.

Following this, Conor McGregor received an immediate rematch, facing Nate Diaz at UFC 202 on August 20th, 2016. McGregor defeated Diaz in this closely contested bout via a majority decision.

Nate Diaz has often spoken about Conor McGregor receiving immediate rematches and thereby the opportunity for McGregor to avenge his losses. Diaz insinuated that most other fighters don’t get such opportunities, whereas McGregor is given this privilege by the promotion.

Furthermore, Nate Diaz also took a shot at Dustin Poirier, referring to Poirier as a "Lil b**ch."

Nate Diaz aims to fight at welterweight, whereas Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are likely to stay at lightweight

Dustin Poirier (L) and Nate Diaz (R).

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to fight in November 2018, but their fight fell apart as Poirier pulled out because of injury issues. Diaz and Poirier have been engaged in a feud and a long-running war of words ever since. Diaz has clarified, however, that he’d be willing to fight Poirier at welterweight rather than lightweight.

The Notorious One and The Diamond’s first fight took place at featherweight at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first fight via a first-round TKO. Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a lightweight bout, a rematch against Dustin Poirier, at UFC 257 in January 2021. McGregor lost the fight via a second-round TKO after suffering a barrage of leg kicks from 'The Diamond'.

Presently, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier stand at 1-1 in their head-to-head record. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that a trilogy fight at lightweight would be the next step for both fighters.

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Nothing but respect! 🤝



That's 1-1! Who's down for the trilogy?#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/wXvNM1Iam7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021