“Now I have something to look forward” – Jose Benavidez Jr. reflects on how embracing fatherhood has transformed him into a more confident fighter

Jose Benavidez Jr. said that having a family changed his approach to boxing and gave him the motivation to be successful in life.

Former welterweight title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. is set to take on returning WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on November 25. The fight will serve as the co-main event to the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade pay-per-view card.

With anticipation for the event at an all-time high, Jose Benavidez interacted with Fight Hub TV and spoke about the improvements in his capabilities. The 31-year-old stated that he is getting the ‘man strength’ that comes with age and credited his family for motivating him to elevate the game to the next level. Benavidez said:

“Because of my kids I have, you know. I didn’t have kids before, you know. I didn’t have a wife. I didn’t have that before. When I fought Crawford, when I fought these other guys, it was just really for myself, really because I love the sport. But there was really no motivation to be honest with you.”

He added:

“But now I have something to look forward. My daughter see me put the gloves on, and they're happy. They want to say Daddy, they want to be just like me. So that’s what motivates me to put a smile on their face and to be the best I can.”

Watch Jose Benavidez’ Jr.'s full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Jose Benavidez Jr. criticizes Jermall Charlo for taking extended break from competition

Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo has not defended the title or competed professionally since defeating Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. He has been on the sidelines due to mental health challenges but now seems ready to set the wheels in motion once again.

However, Jose Benavidez Jr. feels that Charlo’s reasons for absence from competition are mere excuses. He cited his own example to explain what it means to be a ‘warrior’ and said:

“He has two-and-a-half or three years away from the sport using excuses! He said, ‘I took the time off because…’ I know, you’re not! That’s f***ing excuses… If you’re a warrior and you fall, you get back up. Just like I did and got back up. I had rods in my legs. They told me I was never going to walk again! The doctor specifically told me I was never going to walk again. But you know what I told him? I told him to go f*** himself!”

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. will fight in a catchweight fight at 163 lbs. Charlo has expressed his desire to move up in weight and fight at 168 lbs if David Benavidez defeats Demetrius Andrade in the main event.