"Now you know how we feel" - Canadian journalist points out European MMA fans' "level of commitment," hardcores acknowledge

The American audience often enjoys MMA and particularly UFC events on convenient Saturday evenings. The premier MMA organization operates out of the USA and the single largest chunk of fans also hail from the same country. However, the sport is growing at a rapid pace and passionate fans around the world tune in to watch UFC events.

European fans, in particular, have to struggle all year round to be able to watch their favorite fighters compete against each other. The UFC main cards usually kick off before the break of dawn in many European countries and the viewership speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of European fans. UFC Fight Night 225 is taking place in Singapore on August 26.

Canadian MMA Journalist Aaron Bronsteter found himself in European fans’ shoes as the main card kicked off at 4:00 AM in the USA and Canada. He took to Twitter and admired the viewers from European countries that keep up with the UFC's schedule all year round.

“It is currently 4:35 AM, which is around the time that the first bout on a PPV ends for UFC viewers in many major European countries. I applaud their year-round level of commitment”

Fans reacted to the post and here are some reactions that caught our attention:

"Welcome to our world. Put some respect on our names going forward,"

"We're really about that life,"

"It's not been easy. Glad everyone sees our dedication now,"

"Now you know how how we feel,"

The UFC event in Singapore features a consequential fight for the featherweight title picture

UFC Fight Night 225 features a featherweight contest between former champion Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie'. Both men are known for their exciting striking game. While both men have suffered losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in recent times, the winner of this fight will still find himself a step closer to another crack at the title.