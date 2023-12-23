“Now we will be looking at some big fights for him” - Frank Warren won over by Daniel Dubois’ grit in win against Jarrel Miller

One fight after challenging Oleksandr Usyk for the heavyweight championship, Daniel Dubois has put himself in position for another big fight.

On the undercard of the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing fight headlined by Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, Dubois pulled off an impressive TKO victory in the final round against Jarrell Miller. Impressed by the win, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren announced post-fight that the heavyweight is 'back at the big table' and will be in another big fight next.

Frank Warren said:

"He's back at the big table. So now we will be looking at some big fights for him next year. He's going to have a nice break over Christmas, cause remember, he's gone back-to-back camps with significant fights. Obviously, the last one was the world title, [and] tonight was redemption."

Despite being a betting favorite, Dubois had to gut out a last-minute victory over Miller, finishing the American with a standing TKO with less than 10 seconds remaining in the final round. He emotionally celebrated the win immediately following the stoppage with his father and Warren.

After the fight, Dubois said:

"In this occasion, it really mattered [to me]... [Tonight I showed] that I can take punishment and dish it out. Big Baby came to work and it was a great fight. Whatever I was lacking before I feel like I gained it tonight and that was an experience."

The 'big fight' that Warren hinted at was not specified. With a record of 20-2, Dubois' two losses come against Usyk and Joe Joyce.

Who will Daniel Dubois fight next?

After finishing Jarrell Miller with an impressive performance to end 2023, Daniel Dubois picked up what was arguably the biggest win of his career.

Though Dubois' two losses were both against high-profile opponents, many doubted the English heavyweight after his knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk. 'Dynamite' entered the Day of Reckoning bout with Miller as a favorite but had to fight through adversity to hand the New York native his first professional loss.

With a supposed big fight around the corner, Dubois' options are wide open, especially considering the massive unified heavyweight title fight in February 2024. Though Dubois has already lost to Usyk, he could be the next opponent for Tyson Fury should 'The Gypsy King' remain undefeated and continue fighting.