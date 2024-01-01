Odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler after viral UFC fight announcement

Conor McGregor announced his return fight with Michael Chandler on New Year's Eve and fans are already anticipating the big fight.

Per McGregor's announcement, the fight will take place as the main event of International Fight Week 2024 on June 29. Despite the date still being six months away, opening odds have already been released.

The majority of sportsbooks have reached a consensus, designating the upcoming fight as a 'pick 'em' due to considerable uncertainty surrounding the event.

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has McGregor as a slight -120 favorite with Michael Chandler as a +100 underdog.

If both fighters do make it to the octagon on fight day, it will be nearly three years for Conor McGregor since his last bout. McGregor last competed on July 10, 2021, when he would unfortunately break his leg against Dustin Poirier.

While the time off is enough cause for concern, the fight is surprisingly taking place at middleweight with McGregor proposing a 185-pound bout. Though both have previously competed at welterweight, neither man has ever competed above 170 pounds.

Though neither man has ever shown signs of a significant downfall, age has also played a factor. By the time of the fight, Chandler will have turned 38 with McGregor approaching 36 soon.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler preview

Despite Conor McGregor pushing for a return against Michael Chandler at UFC 300, the two lightweights will meet at 2024 International Fight Week.

McGregor announced the fight on his social media in a video release on New Year's Eve.

Though he is still the biggest star in MMA, McGregor is 1-3 since returning to the sport after a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Chandler has also had his recent struggles, being just 2-3 since joining the UFC.

Prior to his UFC debut in 2020 against Dan Hooker, Chandler was arguably one of the best fighters in the history of Bellator MMA as the promotion's former three-time lightweight champion. McGregor and Chandler will finally meet in 2024 after years of 'what ifs' from fans and coaching the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter against each other in 2023.