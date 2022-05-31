"Awesome fan graphic!" - Odie Delaney appreciates the love before ONE 158

Odie Delaney is getting a lot of love heading into his sophomore appearance with ONE Championship at ONE 158 on June 3. A fan recently shared a graphic they created for Delaney. 'The Witness' was grateful in his response, saying:

"Awesome fan graphic! Thank you Ronn Parfait"

Earning back-to-back wins in the regional scene, Odie Delaney made his ONE Championship debut in February 2022. 'The Witness' scored a slick hammerlock submission over opponent Thomas Narmo.

He will face Medhi Barghi in his sophomore appearance at ONE 158. More than a year since his last ONE appearance, Barghi will look to get back into the win column after suffering a first-round knockout against Ji Won Kang in February 2021.

Odie Delaney is the most successful collegiate wrestler in the history of The Citadel

At The Citadel, a prestigious military college in South Carolina, Odie Delaney is their most celebrated collegiate athlete. Competing in both the heavyweight and 197 lbs weight class, Delaney is the only wrestler in the program's history to become a four-time Southern Conference champion.

As a four-time NCAA qualifier, Delaney earned All-American honors in 2013. He finished in seventh place at the 2013 NCAA Championships, leading his school to the No.20-ranked college. Twice voted as The Citadel's male athlete of the year, Delaney finished his college career with 125 wins and 65 by way of a pin.

After completing his college career, Delaney joined the South Carolina police force. It was then that Delaney would experience a trauma that most could not even fathom. On June 17, 2015, a domestic terrorist by the name of Dylan Roof walked into the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. After sitting through a Bible study, Roof pulled out a .45-caliber Glock pistol and opened fire, killing nine people.

Delaney was one of the first to respond to the shooting. By the time he arrived, Roof had already fled the scene. While speaking to Post and Courier, Delaney said that he often thought about what would have happened had Roof still been in the building upon his arrival:

“He was gone before we got there. I still try to put the timeline together in my mind of how he got out of there. I still don’t know how somebody didn’t see him, with every officer in the world coming to that spot... Sometimes I daydream about him sticking around. I would have preferred that, but that’s not how it happened.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far