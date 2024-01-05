"Oh goodness" - Fans react after Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is reportedly a done deal

Fans reacted after hearing the massive news that Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is reportedly a done deal.

'The Predator' shocked the combat sports community with his incredible performance against lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Many believed that he should have been awarded the victory. According to journalist Ariel Helwani, the former UFC heavyweight champion's boxing career will continue as he fights a former heavyweight boxing champion.

Expand Tweet

He wrote:

"Breaking: Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is a done deal, per @Turki_alalshikh. Ten-round boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

AJ' is currently riding high as he most recently earned a TKO win over Otto Wallin to extend his winning streak to three consecutive wins. Despite the PFL star losing a decision to 'The Gypsy King', he managed to knock him down during the bout and earned the respect of the boxing community after they had seemingly written him off before the bout.

Fans commented on the tweet by sharing their thoughts on the matchup against Joshua and complimented 'The Predator' for earning another lucrative payday. They mentioned that it is a massive bout, especially considering what transpired this past October, and noted that Ngannou continues to silence his critics, writing:

"Man Francis fumbling allllll the bags"

"Oh goodness"

"Anthony Joshua’s career is officially over. Francis by KO."

"Those saudis are so nice for giving this to us. Ngannou and his team are about to get paid again"

"You could tell Ariel is super happy because Francis is proving Dana White wrong"

"This is a crazy announcement. Someone is getting KO’d!"

Comments regarding Ngannou vs. Joshua

In the video that accompanied that aforementioned tweet, Helwani also reported that there will be a press conference held in London later this month to officially announce the date for the heavyweight clash.