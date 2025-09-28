"Oh my word" - MMA world stunned as Wanderlei Silva is knocked out cold during post fight brawl 

Wanderlei Silva suffering a brutal knockout in a post-fight altercation sparked reactions from many MMA figures, who were stunned by the unfortunate incident.Silva returned to combat sports after eight years and took on former boxing champion Acelino Freitas in an eight-round exhibition boxing contest in the main event of Spaten Fight Night 2. It was held on Saturday at ARCA Spaces in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Silva committed multiple fouls in his fight, including several headbutts, which forced the referee to deduct his points before disqualifying him in the fourth round. Following that, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and Andre Dida, who were cornering him, barged inside the ring and attacked Freitas' corner, resulting in a massive brawl inside the squared circle. An individual, who was wearing a tuxedo, landed a devastating right hand on Silva, which left him unconscious on the canvas.MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to X and shared a clip of the furious altercation between two teams, writing:''Oh my word''Check out the post below:Former UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson also resorted to X and gave his thoughts the incident:''Just saw the video of Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in a post-fight brawl, what was that all about !''UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva wrote:''WTF''No. 9-ranked UFC bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi wrote:''Crazy''Terrance McKinney wrote:''No way''Check out their reactions below:Screenshots of MMA personalities' reaction to Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out.Silva reportedly missed weight by 44 pounds against Freitas, who held the WBA super featherweight and WBO lightweight belts in the past. Notably, 'Popo' has a professional career record of 41 wins and two losses, with 34 victories coming via knockout. He used his experience to dominate Silva, who became frustrated and resorted to unlawful tactics.