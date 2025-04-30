"Ok GTA" - MMA community in a frenzy as Sean Strickland fires automatic gun while riding a motorcycle

Sean Strickland is known for his wild acts and unpopular opinions. Along with the Americans' fighting style, he also has a unique personality, which gives him a lot of eyeballs. Strickland recently posted a video of him riding a motorcycle and firing an automatic gun.

Strickland was last seen in action in the octagon at UFC 312 against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. He lost his strap to du Plessis in January 2024 and had defeated Paulo Costa a few months later to earn a rematch.

In the fight, du Plessis dominated Strickland from pillar to post and broke the American's nose, creating more trouble. Meanwhile, Strickland has been enjoying his time off and posted a video of him riding the motorcycle and fitting a gun on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Oh, what a day... what a lovely day!" Prepping for a #madmax future...."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:

"Ok GTA"

Others wrote:

"Strickland out here trying to 1-up Francis I see"

"Now you need to come rip a Supermoto with the crew."

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Israel Adesanya wants a rematch with Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya lost his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland back at UFC 293. Adesanya went into the fight as a favorite, but Strickland dominated him and won via decision. Adesanya has since then lost two more fights, while Strickland has lost two of his last three.

Speaking with David Goggins, Adesanya said:

"I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back. Because he beat me fair and square in Sydney, 5-0, just whooped my a*s badly... I don't want to make excuses because he beat me, but I just want to show him if he beat me at my best, so I'm going to, this time, I'm going to come at him correct. Everything he's done since that, because I used to get bullied a lot as a kid."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:00):

