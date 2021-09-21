Ok Rae Yoon confident he exits arena after Christian Lee bout 'with the belt'

South Korean mixed martial arts superstar and current #3-ranked ONE Championship lightweight contender Ok Rae Yoon is ready for the biggest fight of his life.

On Friday, September 24, in the main event of ONE Championship: Revolution, Ok Rae Yoon challenges reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian 'The Warrior' Lee for the world title.

The long and rangy 30-year-old from Busan believes he will walk away from the arena after all has been said and done with the lightweight strap around his waist.

“Yes exactly, that’s how I’m envisioning it. I’m envisioning it just like how I left the arena in my previous two bouts, but it’s just that a belt is [on the line now]. It’s the exact way I’m going to exit the arena,” Ok Rae Yoon said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

Ok earned his spot alongside Lee by defeating two of ONE Championship's biggest names.

In April of this year, Ok upset former ONE featherweight world champion Marat 'Cobra' Gafurov by decision to take his #5 spot in the rankings. He then returned two weeks later and scored arguably the biggest win of his career, a one-sided unanimous decision over former UFC champion and legend Eddie 'The Underground King' Alvarez.

Against Christian Lee, Ok Rae Yoon is facing perhaps his toughest test yet. But the South Korean knows exactly what to expect against his younger adversary.

“I believe Christian Lee is younger and Christian Lee is a lot faster than my previous opponents. He will be very fast, looking for that explosive takedown to put me on the floor, on the ground,” Ok said.

“That’s the biggest difference that I see and that would be all.

“I believe that Christian Lee will look for that explosive takedown and I’m going to be defending all that. I’m going to be aggressive at the same time but defending all those takedowns and try to keep it on my feet.”

Ok Rae Yoon: the last man standing

Ok Rae Yoon is the last man in the top five at lightweight that Lee hasn't faced and defeated. Needless to say, Lee is certainly the favorite heading into this matchup.

The man they call the 'Legend Killer' knows what's at stake in this fight, and is ready to rise to the occasion.

“I know this is the biggest bout of my career, this is the most important bout of my career but you know, I’m trying not to think about it. I’ll just do what I’m supposed to do and compete as to how I planned and how I trained,” Ok said.

“When I win on Friday night, I’m just curious about what people would think of my next bout after that, if I would still be the underdog or if I would be the top dog after that.”

