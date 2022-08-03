“Nothing will change” - Ok Rae Yoon confident he will repeat victory over Christian Lee

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is confident he will defeat Christian Lee again in their headlining world-title rematch at ONE 160.

The South Korean defeated 'The Warrior' in 2021 and took the gold from him. The two top-ranked lightweights are set to face off on August 26 and Ok has appeared to give a firm prediction ahead of the match.

On Instagram, the South Korean champion wrote:

"Nothing will change. AND STILL 👑"

The 31-year-old is highly confident that on August 26, he will once again have his hand raised when he faces former champion Christian Lee.

When the two skilled fighters fought in 2021, it was a closely-contested affair, with the judges giving the decision to Ok. Lee was absolutely furious with the decision and demanded a rematch.

Despite Lee's fury, his victorious opponent didn't see any issue and explained in the post-fight interview why he believes he deserved to win the fight.

“At the end of the day, if you talk about damages and clear shots, clear shots landed. I believe I landed more and I gave more damage and I believe that’s why my hand was raised. I really don’t get why there’s controversy regarding the decision because I think I clearly won the fight ... I don’t think this is a beautiful thing to see, what Christian Lee is doing. If he really wanted to win that badly, he should have dominated me more.”

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee 2 at ONE 160

Ok Rae Yoon and 'The Warrior' Christian Lee will face off on August 26 at ONE 160 with the ONE Lightweight World Championship on the line.

Going into this main event fight, the Singaporean-American fighter said he has made improvements this time around and will defeat Ok. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Lee said:

"So I've been working hard trying to improve my striking, trying to improve my wrestling, trying to improve my jiu-jitsu. So really every area of the game, I'm working to improve. And I think, just overall, in my next fight, there's going to be a big improvement in every area. And, you know, I'm just going to be a lot sharper than I was in that last fight."

Catch the full interview below:

The South Korean, meanwhile, said on Instagram that it won't matter. Ok is confident he will still hold the belt at the end of the fight and make six consecutive wins.

In his run, Ok Rae Yoon has notably defeated Eddie Alvarez and Marat Gafurov. On August 26 he will look to make it two in a row against Christian Lee.

