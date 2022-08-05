“Honestly didn’t look too good” - Ok Rae Yoon didn’t like the way Christian Lee handled first fight

Undisputed ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is set to defend his title for the first time in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26. However, if you ask former world champion Christian Lee, he may have a problem with calling Ok the “undisputed” champion. ‘The Warrior’ has argued this point multiple times since the shocking turn of events in their first meeting.

At ONE: Revolution in September, Ok Rae Yoon earned a unanimous decision victory over Lee to become the lightweight king, but the decision was shrouded in controversy as the general consensus was that Lee had done more than enough to retain his title. Immediately following the announcement, Lee called “bulls***” and requested that ONE complete a formal review of the decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of their big rematch later this month, Ok discussed Lee’s initial reaction to hearing the judges' scorecards.

“Since [his first comments were] right after the match, I felt that it was an understandable situation for him to make an appeal to the judges. But even so, to behave that way after a match has been finalized honestly didn’t look too good.”

Watch Ok Rae Yoon's rise to fame below:

Christian Lee still believes he defeated Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution

Almost a year later, Christian Lee is still reeling from the loss he suffered against Ok Rae Yoon last September. While speaking to ONE Championship, Lee broke down the damage he caused Ok in their first meeting and believes it was more than enough to secure a victory:

“If you look at ONE Championship’s scoring criteria, I won in every area. If we go on near finish and you go on the damage done, I broke his orbital in the first round, I dropped him big in the third round, and I came close to getting two submissions. That really speaks for itself.”

‘The Warrior’ did give Ok credit for going the full 25 minutes despite taking a beating for a healthy portion of the bout. Suffering from a broken orbital, Ok was able to fight through and looked impressive in the last two rounds as Lee’s gas tank began to deplete.

“The only credit I do give him is being able to last all five rounds and having the cardio to keep a good pace throughout all five rounds. So, in my opinion, I still won the fight, but I’m definitely not going to go into the [rematch] with the same game plan.”

Listen to Christian Lee's post-fight interview below:

