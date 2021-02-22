Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones hospitalized after bar fight with MMA fighter Braden Brown

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Spencer Jones almost lost his eye during a bar fight with MMA fighter Braden Brown and his brother inside a restroom. The nature of the injury was so serious that Jones required immediate surgery.

A few days ago, a video doing the rounds on Twitter showed Spencer Jones getting involved in a physical altercation with Brown and his brother at the Logie's on the Corner bar in Norman, Oklahoma. The incident is reported to have taken place sometime between late February 13th and early February 14th.

In the video, a friend of Jones is seen pushing someone who is apparently Braden Brown's brother. The person who gets shoved by Jones' friend then proceeds to land several punches on Spencer Jones' face before slamming him on the urine-soaked floor. He then locked in a rear-naked choke to completely subdue the Oklahoma footballer.

Braden Brown later clarified that he was the man in the beanie who was fighting Jones' friend as the footballer was being beaten to a pulp by Brown's brother. He also claimed that he and his brother showed restraint but Spencer Jones and his friend gave them no other option but to fight.

“Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We are not wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and cage fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options, unfortunately. We showed restraint," said Braden Brown.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

Spencer Jones is lucky he didn't lose his eye, claims doctor

Spencer Jones and his friend were screaming profanities at Brown's brother and it seems like they bit off more than they could chew on this occasion. As per a report from OU Daily, Spencer Jones underwent a four-hour surgery operation on February 16th in Norman, Oklahoma.

Woodrow Glass, an attorney, hired by Jones’ family revealed that the doctor said Jones was fortunate he didn't lose his eye in the fight.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket. He thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”