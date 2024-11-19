"Old, grey, and out of shape" boxer issues bold challenge to Jake Paul in NSFW rant following Mike Tyson fight: "I’d knock you out in 30 seconds"

Former professional boxer Carl Froch recently called out Jake Paul in a heated social media rant. The Englishman seemingly wasn't happy about Paul beating Mike Tyson in the ring and slammed the former Disney star for not picking someone like him as an opponent in an X post.

Paul soon responded to Froch in the comments section with a fiery dismissal of the former super middleweight world champion's accomplishments. 'The Problem Child' called Froch a "broke, salty a**" and wrote:

"F**king sour loser. Shut the f**k up. I've done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke salty a**. Let me know if you want to wash my cars."

Not one to take verbal shots sitting down, Froch fired back at Paul by threatening to finish him in "30 seconds" flat. The Englishman wrote:

"Listen up, Jakey boy. @jakepaul I’m 11 years retired, not done a round of boxing for over a decade, I’m old, grey, and out of shape. But I’d still give your missus the best night of her life! I bet she dreams about a real man. Let me know if you still want your cars washed; she can let me in through the back door. PS, I’d knock you out in 30 seconds. You are USELESS."

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

Dana White recently shared his reaction to Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson in the boxing ring and revealed that he was impressed by the 58-year-old's durability. The UFC CEO is notably close friends with the boxing legend and has admitted to looking up to him on several occasions.

During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, White lauded Tyson for not taking too much damage from Paul and said:

"Mike Tyson was right and I was wrong...I told him, 'Mike, you are basically sixty years old,' and he's like, 'You honestly think this fu**ing kid is gonna do anything to me? He's [Paul] not good, he's not gonna fu**ing knock me out...He [Tyson] had a knee brace on, and Jake Paul couldn't do anything to him.''

