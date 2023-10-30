Oleksandr Usyk admits he had selfish reasons behind shouting helpful instructions at Tyson Fury from ringside

Oleksandr Usyk has admitted to having selfish reasons behind shouting helpful instructions at Tyson Fury.

Usyk was in attendance for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout held this past weekend. As far as the fight goes, 'The Gypsy King' managed to eke out a split-decision victory. While the fight was playing out to be much closer than expected, the Ukranian fighter was seen shouting helpful instructions at Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk was asked about the purpose behind doing it during a recent interview with Boxing King Media, where he revealed his selfish reasons for it. It is worth noting that Usyk and Fury are set to fight for an undisputed heavyweight championship, and a potential loss against Ngannou could've derailed their fight.

While claiming that he was shouting instructions just to make sure that the fight still goes on, Oleksandr Usyk said:

"It might look weird when my future opponent is fighting and I'm here cheering him up backing him, shouting him tips. It looks weird probably but from the other point of view, the whole let's say, myself, my team, my country, the whole world want to see this fight happen so it's important that we do everything to make it happen." [4:38]

Oleksandr Usyk claps back at Eddie Hearn's comments

Following the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was quite shocked with the performance 'The Predator' put up against the WBC heavyweight champion and offered his take on a potential fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Fury.

During an interview, Eddie Hearn claimed that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk shouldn't fight anymore. He said:

"The boxing world's gone mad, I mean please either, forget Fury-Usyk no one's interested. Just give us Fury against AJ. AJ will knock Tyson Fury out inside six rounds! Make the fight otherwise, we'll never get it or rematch Ngannou because the guy just deserves to have had one of the greatest wins."

When asked about the same during the same interview with Boxing King Media, Usyk had a rather short yet fiery message for the Matchroom Boxing promoter. He said:

"Eddie Hearn, you talk too much." [6:37]