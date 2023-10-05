Oleksandr Usyk could bring a threat that Tyson Fury hasn't faced in half a decade, says former champion

Ricky Hatton believes Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury will be a close one.

'The Cat' is fresh off his win over Daniel Dubois in late August. Although there was some controversy with 'Dynamite', Usyk has quickly signed his next fight. In December, he will head to Saudi Arabia to face 'The Gypsy King'.

Obviously, Fury currently has a fight scheduled with Francis Ngannou, later this month. However, the heavyweight champion is widely expected to defeat 'The Predator'. If Fury does, he will move to an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Usyk.

As of now, Tyson Fury has opened up as a slight betting favorite over Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking to MightyTips, former champion Ricky Hatton believes that's about right. However, the Brit also believes that Fury will have his hands full in December.

Specifically, Hatton believes that the Ukrainian might have more success because of Fury's recent fights against larger opponents. Speaking to MightyTips, he stated:

"I think he is but it’s not beyond the realms of impossibility [Usyk wins]... He is the smaller man but what Tyson needs to do to adapt from his fights with Whyte, Wilder and his fight in Saudi Arabia, all he has fought is big lumps and all of sudden he’s got a smaller man who might be a little bit nippy in and out and probably causes another problem that Tyson might not have been used to for four or five years. I think Tyson wins but the size difference against the smaller man causes problems he might not have had in the last four or five years."

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury: Ricky Hatton discusses legacy

Ricky Hatton believes Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury will have a heavy influence on the Brit's legacy.

In the interview with MightyTips, 'The Hitman' was also asked about how the bout can aid the legacy Fury has built over the years. , Hatton admitted that if 'The Gypsy King' hadn't accepted the fight with Usyk, it would've harmed him a lot.

Obviously, his trilogy with Deontay Wilder was incredible. As was his championship upset win over Wladimir Klitschko. Thankfully, that's not going to happen now, and Hatton couldn't be happier.

Speaking in the interview, Hatton opined:

"It was fantastic when he beat Klitschko and his three Wilder fights. That trilogy was epic. Them three fights will do his legacy no harm. Everyone was thinking Tyson-Usyk [needing to happen] so I think it would have harmed his legacy if he hadn’t have fought him... Thankfully it is on and if he beats the other undisputed champion in Oleksandr Usyk then he has to go up there as one of the greats."