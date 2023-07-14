Oleksandr Usyk makes fun of Conor McGregor putting on weight - 'Let's fight at Wembley' 

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk recently made fun of Conor McGregor for putting on weight.

'The Notorious' has seemingly put on a lot of weight ever since his last UFC appearance back in 2021. While he used to compete in the 155lb division, he seems to be nowhere near that at the moment. Poking fun at the same, Oleksandr Usyk recently called out McGregor for a boxing matchup.

During a recent interview with SecondsOut, Oleksandr Usyk was asked to comment on the recently announced Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury matchup. To which Usyk replied by calling out Conor McGregor for a fight at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK. He said:

"I saw that Conor McGregor put significant weight. Hey Conor, why don't we make a fight at Wembley."

Oleksandr Usyk was seen in action back in August last year against Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch. On the night, he successfully retained his WBA. WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight championships and won the vacant The Ring heavyweight title.

Ariel Helwani questions Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon

McGregor's return to the octagon has been a hot topic over the past few months. While earlier this year it was announced that 'The Notorious' will return to take on Michael Chandler following the completion of the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, he may not be able to return this year because of missing the USADA deadline for fighting in 2023.

As a result, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the subject and many believe that Conor McGregor may never step foot in the octagon again. Speaking about the same during an interview with Daily Star, Ariel Helwani questioned the Irishman's commitment. He said:

"If he comes back next year, it's like two and a half years – you wonder about the commitments and distractions, the motivation, things of that nature. So it's hard to say... Father Time is undefeated, as they say, and it's hard as you grow older, and you have those long lay-offs, to get back. I think the fires there, the question is like, is he gonna train as much and all that? Only he could truly answer that question."

