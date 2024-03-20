Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's latest training footage with icy remark

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash for the undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18. 'The Gypsy King' recently shared footage of himself training for the bout to Instagram, in which someone off-screen can be heard stating:

"First day of proper camp. A warm up. Here we go. 300 kilo[grams], first day of camp."

Check out both videos of Tyson Fury training for the undisputed heavyweight title bout below:

Around eight hours after his opponent uploaded the videos, 'The Cat' shared footage of his own training camp, captioning the post:

"Your camp just started, mine never finished."

Check out Oleksandr Usyk training for the undisputed heavyweight title bout below:

The highly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title bout was originally set for Dec. 23. However, it has faced two setbacks. It was initially pushed to Feb. 17 as Fury recovered from his bout with Francis Ngannou, which was far more challenging than originally expected. The bout was once again delayed, two weeks ahead of its scheduled date, as 'The Gypsy King' suffered a cut above his eye in sparring.

Fury, who is the WBC heavyweight champion, will enter the bout with a 34-0-1 record that includes 24 knockouts. Meanwhile, Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles, as well as the IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles, boasts a 21-0 record with 14 knockouts.

Tyson Fury reveals who hits harder between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has shared the boxing ring with both Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder, who are considered two of the hardest punchers of this generation. Speaking to Charlie Parsons of The Stomping Ground, 'The Gypsy King' was asked which of the two hits harder.

Fury replied:

"Deontay, by far. Francis Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn't really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn't like he was dynamite and every time he hit me I was wobbled. Just one shot to the back of the head and that was it so Wilder's still the biggest puncher I've ever been in the ring with, by a mile."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder below (7:40):

Ngannou had much more success than most expected against Fury, with many believing he was the rightful winner. Despite him landing a knockdown, the WBC heavyweight champion does not believe that the former UFC heavyweight champion is the hardest puncher that he has faced.