Oli Thompson MMA: Did the former UFC fighter who recently KO'd Aleksei Oleinik also hold the title for Britain's Strongest man?

Former UFC heavyweight Oli Thompson recently defeated fellow UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik via a vicious first-round knockout that sent Oleinik crashing to the canvas. The two heavyweights fought in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club promotion at Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia.

Interestingly, Thompson is not only an MMA fighter but also held the title of Britain's Strongest Man in 2006. A prodigy in powerlifting and strength sports, the former strongman broke his local gym's record of a 260 kg deadlift at just 19. The Englishman has also won the South England Strongest Man Championship thrice and the Sussex Strongest Man title back-to-back from 2003 to 2005.

Among his accomplishments, 'The Spartan' also qualified for Europe's Strongest Man in 2004, took 2nd place at IFSA British Championships, and stood 8th in the IFSA Strongman World Championships in 2006. Moreover, Oli Thompson also qualified for the 2008 World's Strongest Man competition, later won by Poland's Mariusz Pudzianowski.

The 43-year-old MMA fighter recently tasted victory in the cage for the first time since 2020, snapping a four-fight losing skid against Aleksei Oleinik. Thompson's previous victory was also a first-round stoppage when he stopped Szymon Bajor in 23 seconds at Fight Exclusive Night 28 in June 2020.

How many times did Oli Thompson fight in the UFC?

Former Britain's Strongest Man titleholder Oli Thompson recently got back to competing in mixed martial arts and fought Aleksei Oleinik at the REN TV Fight Club promotion at Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. The two UFC veterans headlined a regional card that also featured MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko's brother Alexander Emelianenko.

Oli Thompson made his MMA debut in February 2009, defeating Ashley Pollard via second-round submission at ZT Fight Night 15. With ten fights under his belt, the Englishman signed with the UFC in 2012.

While he was booked to make his promotional debut against Philip De Fries at UFC 138, an injury to 'The Spartan' resulted in Rob Broughton replacing him. Oli Thompson eventually made his official UFC debut against promotional debutant Shawn Jordan at UFC on FX 2 in March 2012. He lost the fight via second-round TKO.

The Englishman next faced Phil De Fries at UFC on FOX 4 for his second outing in the UFC. 'The Spartan' was defeated once again by a second-round submission and was subsequently released from his contract at the organization.

Thompson continued to fight at various international MMA promotions and has held heavyweight titles in four different promotions. His MMA record is 21-16.

