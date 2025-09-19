  • home icon
  • Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott: Live round-by-round updates

Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:44 GMT
Kaye Scott (left) and Olivia Curry (right) will lock horns for the women
Kaye Scott (left) and Olivia Curry (right) will lock horns for the women's WBC title. [Image courtesy: @oliviarosecurry, @wbcmoro, @kayescott, wbcwoman and @wbcboxing on Instagram]

Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott will take place later tonight (Saturday, Sept. 16) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with the women's WBC middleweight title on the line.

Curry (7-2-1), who has been winless since September 2023, will be hoping to make a triumphant return in Detroit. She was last seen in a split draw against Melody Popravak last year.

Scott, meanwhile, will be hoping to get back in the win column after a gut-wrenching loss to Desley Robinson in their IBF world title bout last year.

Check out moments from a media event for Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott below:

BetMGM has Curry as a -150 favorite for the matchup with Scott as a +138 underdog. The main card of the boxing event will commence at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. For live coverage and play-by-play updates on the event, stick with Sportskeeda.

Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott

Round 1

This information will be updated once the fight is underway.

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
