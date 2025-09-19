Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott: Live round-by-round updates

Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott will take place later tonight (Saturday, Sept. 16) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with the women's WBC middleweight title on the line.Curry (7-2-1), who has been winless since September 2023, will be hoping to make a triumphant return in Detroit. She was last seen in a split draw against Melody Popravak last year.Scott, meanwhile, will be hoping to get back in the win column after a gut-wrenching loss to Desley Robinson in their IBF world title bout last year.Check out moments from a media event for Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBetMGM has Curry as a -150 favorite for the matchup with Scott as a +138 underdog. The main card of the boxing event will commence at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. For live coverage and play-by-play updates on the event, stick with Sportskeeda.Olivia Curry vs. Kaye ScottRound 1This information will be updated once the fight is underway.