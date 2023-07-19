Olympic boxer Harry Garside's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty over charges of domestic violence

Australian Olympic boxer Harry Garside’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Alsione Ruscoe has pleaded not guilty in a domestic violence case while appearing before a Sydney court. She is being charged with two instances of domestic violence and was arrested in Sydney last week for the same.

According to New South Wales Police, Ruscoe was arrested from a Bellevue Hill home following a domestic violence incident that allegedly took place at the property on March 1, 2023. She has been charged with common assault and stalking or intimidating to cause fear or physical harm.

Ashley Ruscoe appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on July 18, 2023, where her lawyer Bryan Wrench stated that he was concerned about the motivation of Harry Garside in pressing the charges.

“Mr. Garside made a statement only after he discovered other people were coming forward." [H/t Fox Sports]

During the court hearing, Wrench also alleged that Harry Garside had admitted to spitting on Ruscoe. Wrench claimed that the video evidence that Garside claimed to have during an interview with news program 'Sunrise' does not clear his name in the original domestic violence case.

The lawyer also argued that he expects witnesses to be called on his client’s behalf to show that Garside has a history of domestic violence. The case will return to court on August 30. Ashley Ruscoe has been granted conditional bail. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Harry Garside was ‘vindicated’ by the court in June

The feud between Harry Garside and Ashley Ruscoe came to light when the Olympic boxer was accused of assaulting Ruscoe at their Bellevue Hill home on March 1. Garside was arrested by the New South Wales Police at Sydney Airport in May when he was returning from filming ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in South Africa.

However, just four weeks after the initial arrest, charges against Garside were dropped by the police in the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court. The Olympic boxer’s lawyer Sue Chrysanthou stated that she had made "substantial representations" to the police as additional evidence, including an alleged video that showed Ruscoe as the aggressor in the incident in question.

“Other material where she [Ashley Ruscoe] has made threats about going to police to make fake complaints." [H/t news.com.au]

After the charges were dropped, Garside told the media that he can now focus on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.