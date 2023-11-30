“Olympic gold medalist, Stanley Cup champion” – Daniel Cormier announces that he will be teeing off alongside Dan Boyle for a round of golf

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier caught up with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and had a lot to say.

In fact, Cormier was seen on the golf course during the interview, which he attended via a video call. At one point, another individual joined Cormier on his golf cart.

That's when Cormier introduced his guest to Helwani, saying:

"Hey, let me ask you this, Ariel, you're Canadian, he's Canadian, Olympic gold medalist, Stanley Cup champion - Dan, Dan Boyle."

Cormier went on to add that Boyle played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, to which Helwani responded with elation. Cormier then added:

"Yeah, I'm rolling with a Stanley Cup champ, and an Olympic gold medalist. I didn't win the Olympics, I tried, but he did. So, by like me and him being friends now, I won the Olympics."

Helwani then goaded Cormier for apparently forgetting about his friends, and only hanging out with celebrities these days. Cormier also mentioned that he was doing well and that "life's good," before adding that he would certainly play a few rounds of golf with Dan Boyle in the future.

Check out the wholesome interaction here (1:08:35 for the interaction between Cormier, Boyle and Helwani):

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on what 2024 could look like for Islam Makhachev

It's well known that Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev were teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy, or AKA for short. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Cormier explained what he believed the lightweight champion's schedule could look like in 2024, saying:

"When Islam says he wants to fight three times, we know who is first - we know it's Charles Oliveira. My belief is this fight will happen in the beginning of March in Saudi Arabia...If he wants to fight three times, you gotta fight per quarter. What do those fights look like? Dustin Poirier on one hand said he believes that if the Oliveira that fought him, fought Gaethje shows up to fight Makhachev, he wins."

He went on to add that Makhachev's desire to stay active "should be a breath of fresh air for mixed martial arts fans" and that Makhachev will most likely appear on any Abu Dhabi cards the UFC decides to put on in 2024.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments here (3:24):