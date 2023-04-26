On this day 9 years ago, Jon Jones made his seventh title defense against Glover Teixeira: Throwback

It is already nine years since Jon Jones made his seventh light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira. The title fight headlined UFC 172, which took place at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jones was only 26-years-old and was already a dominant light heavyweight champion with six successful title defenses. He imposed his will and outmatched Teixeira in all areas as he earned a dominant unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the bout 50-45 in his favor.

Teixeira was a surging light heavyweight who came into the fight with a 20-fight win streak that dated back to 2006. The impressive winning streak included 5-straight wins in the UFC against the likes of Fabio Maldonado, Ryan Bader, and former light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

'Bones' made a strong argument for being the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world as he made his seventh title defense in a legendary championship reign that included wins over former champions like Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, and Lyoto Machida.

Despite the loss, Teixeira remained committed to his goal of becoming UFC light heavyweight champion. He ended up doing just that in 2021 when he submitted Jan Blachowicz to become the second oldest fighter to win a UFC championship for the first time at the age of 42.

Jones, on the other hand, went on to successfully retain his title once more against Daniel Cormier before being stripped of the title shortly after.

When is Jon Jones' next fight?

Jon Jones is slated to defend his newly won UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic later this year.

It was originally reported that the promotion planned to book the fight as the headliner for UFC 290. The bout didn't materialize, but now it seems as though the annual Madison Square Garden event in November is when it will take place.

'Bones' vs. Miocic is an interesting matchup as it will see the longest reigning UFC light heavyweight champion take on the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

The two-division champion is coming off a dominant submission win over Ciryl Gane. Meanwhile, Miocic will be competing for the first time since losing his heavyweight championship to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

