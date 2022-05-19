ONE 157 preview and predictions: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito

The incredible Superlek Kiatmoo9 is back in action this Friday in an exciting matchup with dangerous Japanese striker Taiki Naito.

The two will go head-to-head in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which commences at ONE 157 on May 20, live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It’s a match of epic proportions and one that will produce a thrilling exchange of power at the center of the circle. Whoever wins will go on to the next round, where they are one step closer to winning the tournament title and earning a shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s flyweight Muay Thai strap.

Let’s take a look at what Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team thinks about this amazing GP quarterfinal matchup.

Ben Imperial: Superlek Kiatmoo9 via unanimous decision

Taiki Naito is 5-1 in ONE Championship, and it’s by no means an accident. ‘The Silent Sniper’ attacks with power and precision, which he uses to conquer his opponents in the circle. Meanwhile, Superlek is one of the best strikers in the ONE Super Series, ranking second in both the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

I think that this will be a highly-technical bout and will heat up in the final round. I see Superlek proving superior in this one, with Naito failing to find answers by the end of the first round and getting dominated in the second and third frames.

Vince Richards: Taiki Naito via split decision

This fight might just become a technical affair. While both Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Taiki Naito are capable of knocking people out, their styles could turn this fight into a chess battle.

Superlek is one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, both in Muay Thai and kickboxing, and is keen on staying in the middle of the circle to trade shots. Naito, meanwhile, has one of the most fluid movements ever seen in the promotion and he has no problems darting in and out of his opponents’ range.

Whoever’s style gets implemented early in the match is sure to get the victory in this one.

James de Rozario: Taiki Naito via unanimous decision

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s venomous right kicks can put anyone to sleep, but Naito’s speed should see him come out on top against the Thai’s number one weapon.

Unlike most traditional Muay Thai fighters, the Japanese fighter possesses good footwork. He rarely stays stationary and can pivot his way out when under attack. This makes him a hard target to catch, and it could be the turning point of this match.

If Naito can outstrike Superlek and avoid being on the receiving end of potential bout-ending shots, he should be able to take home a win on the judges’ scorecards.

Atilano Diaz: Superlek Kiatmoo9 via split decision

This could steal the show as far as the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix goes.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, in my opinion, could go on to win it all. He’s a well-rounded veteran who knows how to win at any cost, and he’ll pour it all in the ring to meet Naito’s challenge head-on. The Japanese fighter, on the other hand, has improved tremendously in his time in ONE Super Series. He has proven himself a worthy test for anyone he’s in the circle with.

For that reason, there’s no backing down for Naito, and I believe he’s good enough to give Superlek a run for his money. Still, I see Superlek getting by Naito by the slimmest of margins in a thrilling back-and-forth war.

Result: Superlek 2-2 Naito

