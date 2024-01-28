ONE 165 results: Nieky Holzken sends ‘Sexyama’ to the nether realm in first round

A highly anticipated special rules super-fight between Dutch kickboxing icon ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken and Japanese mixed martial arts legend Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama ended abruptly in favor of the world-class striking legend.

This fight was unique because it featured three different rule sets. Round one was scheduled for boxing rules, where fighters were allowed to wear boxing shoes. Round two was scheduled for Muay Thai rules as the shoes came off. And finally, round three was set for the traditional mixed martial arts rule set.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long as Holzken ended Sexyama’s night early by knocking him down twice in the very first round to win via scintillating knockout.

The official finish was recorded at 1:40 minute mark of round one (boxing).

The fight began with Akiyama timidly touching gloves with Holzken, as the Japanese fighter was weary of the Dutchman’s knockout power. Holzken, in addition to being a decorated kickboxing world champion, also had professional boxing experience under his belt, so it’s likely he felt right at home.

Things began heading south for the Japanese icon when ‘The Natural’ connected on a left hook that dropped the 48-year-old veteran. Akiyama tried to make it back up to his feet to beat the 10-count, but was on visibly unsteady legs.

Holzken was like a shark in the water, as he swarmed Akiyama with well-placed punches to force the Japanese fighter against the ropes. That’s where ‘The Natural’ connected on a slugging right hand that dropped Akiyama for the final time.

With the victory, Holzken expressed his interest in continuing with the special rules fights in ONE Championship, and also took home a $50,000 bonus.

