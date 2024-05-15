ONE 167: Denice Zamboanga focusing on light drills to ensure she comes into Stamp fight at 100 percent

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga is preparing for the biggest fight of her career at ONE 167 on June 7 as she challenges Stamp Fairtex for the women's atomweight MMA world championship.

In an interview with The Sheehan Show via Sherdog's YouTube channel, 'The Menace' gave fans a sneak peek at what she is currently working on in camp:

"I'm doing sparring, in terms of drills. Focusing more on, like, drilling for now because I'm maintaining my body to make sure I don't get any injuries."

Check out the full interview with Denice Zamboanga below:

Zamboanga winning the women's atomweight MMA world title will be a historical achievement as the Philippines is yet to produce a homegrown female MMA world champion and plans to take advantage of the opportunity come fight night.

Denice Zamboanga reveals what might be her big advantage against Stamp

Despite how many fighters look to be unbeatable, their opponents know that they have some glaring holes in one part of their skillset, and the T-Rex MMA product knows exactly what it is when it comes to Stamp.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender pointed out that while Stamp's grappling has improved since their days as training partners, the Filipina star said that she has always been better than her in that regard:

"Ever since we started training together [at Fairtex], I've always been more knowledgeable in grappling, and I feel I can use that against her in this match."

With the spot atop the women's atomweight MMA division on the line inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, their world title bout will surely have no shortage of action throughout the contest.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.