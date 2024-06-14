ONE 167 replayed in VR, fans can catch the best parts on Meta Horizon Worlds

ONE Championship is bringing fans deep into the Circle. The recently concluded ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video will now be available in glorious VR on Meta Horizon Worlds.

While the entire card is available to watch for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada, fans can experience ONE 167 via VR and catch some of the best action from the Bangkok card like they were actually in the Circle.

Through Meta Quest, fans can witness the action as closely as humanly possible without actually stepping into the cage themselves. This experience is unique, as you can relive every heart-pounding moment in an immersive virtual environment.

Subscribe to the experience here: http://metaque.st/one167hw

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video delivered on all fronts, bringing fans peak drama and action across Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and MMA.

Some highlights include Mikey Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, silencing all doubters after submitting former tormentor Gabriel Sousa with a nasty calf slicer in their bantamweight submission grappling matchup.

In addition, Adrian Lee continued his family's legacy with an incredible submission finish over Italian-American star Antonio Mammarella in his ONE Championship debut.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo showed he could hang in the MMA realm when he forced fellow American standout Blake Cooper to tap out to a rear-naked choke.

Rodtang figured in an absolute barnburner against rival and now close friend Denis Puric in their catchweight kickboxing showcase that ended with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion breaking down in tears.

The main event also served as the perfect climax in the intense rivalry between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

After a brutal back-and-forth between the two Thai superstars, Tawanchai emerged as the victor but his majority decision win only created more questions than answers in his feud with Nattawut.

