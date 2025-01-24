ONE 170 results: Maurice Abevi vs Samat Mamedov

The lightweight MMA division will be put on notice as two young lions go head-to-head inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand as Maurice Abevi welcomes the undefeated Samat Mamedov to ONE Championship.

The 25-year-old Abevi is looking for his third straight victory in the world's largest martial arts organization, bouncing back from his lone career loss in his promotional debut against Turkish powerhouse Halil Amir.

The Swiss star will aim to give the same treatment to Mamedov, who comes in with a terrifying 10-0 record that includes nine finishes in the first round. A win for the Kazakh newcomer could vault him straight into the crosshairs of the top lightweights in the promotion who are jockeying for position to challenge the returning Christian Lee.

Round 1: Samat Mamedov looked to chop Maurice Abevi down early on with low kicks, but the Swiss star threw a punch once he got a feel of their range. Mamedov backpedaled to keep his distance, while Abevi turned the pressure up by stalking his opponent.

Abevi rocked Mamedov with a strong right hand, but Mamedov stayed on his feet. The Russian powerhouse went for a single-leg takedown, but Abevi stuffs it and goes after Mamedov's back. Mamedov recovers guard, but his head is opened up as blood trickles down his forehead.

Abevi put pressure on top and positioned himself to deal heavy ground and pound as Mamedov tried to regain a defensive position. However, Abevi pressed down with his shoulder, and Mamedov surprisingly tapped out, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

ONE 170 - Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov Official Result

When the smoke cleared, it was Maurice Abevi who emerged as the victor, his hand getting raised as the winner via technical knockout at the 2:46 mark of the very first round.

The win improves Abevi's record to 9-1 while dealing Samat Mamedov's first career loss.

Official Result: Maurice Abevi defeats Samat Mamedov via TKO at 2:46 of round one (MMA - Catchweight 176 lbs)

