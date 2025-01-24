ONE 170 results and recap: Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo

Thailand and Myanmar rekindled their rivalry as legendary strikers Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Soe Lin Oo squared off inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Asian primetime on Friday.

'The Man Who Yields to No One' has made a name for himself with his fearless style of attack in the ring through his incredible Muay Thai career. In his last outing, the 36-year-old Thai star knocked out British superstar Liam Harrison to add another big name to his stacked resume of conquests.

He kicked off the year against a fellow legend from a neighboring country in Soe Lin Oo. 'Man of Steel' arrived to the ONE Friday Fights series with a slew of impressive finishes, including one against a former Muay Thai World Champion in Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

The Lethwei veteran certainly looked to make a statement in his first appearance on the world's biggest stage by taking out his Thai contemporary.

Round 1: Both men immediately went after each other, as they exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring to start the match. Soe Lin Oo threw a punch and kick combination, but Seksan Or Kwanmuang continued to push forward.

Soe caught Seksan's kick and threw punches, but the Thai star was undeterred in his attack. Soe got rocked a bit, and Seksan sensed that he got his rival in trouble. Soe recovered though, and they fought at close range, clinching and throwing down while in the clinch. Seksan threw a couple of precision punches to end the round strong.

Round 2: The fighters picked up where they left off, but it's Soe's boxing that appeared to get the upper hand early on, pushing Seksan to the walls of the cirlce. However, the Thai star hit an elbow that stopped his opponent's barrage.

They continued to fight in the clinch, but Soe got warned for dropping an elbow to the back of Seksan's head. Another clinch off a missed spinning back elbow from Seksan led to both fighters going down to the ground.

They continued to trade blows from the clinch, with no one giving an inch as they closed the round with a flurry of elbow exchanges at close range.

Round 3: The crowd went wild for the third and final round, and both men reciprocated by throwing bombs to start it. Seksan's elbow appeared to have rocked Soe Lin Oo once again, and he followed it up by putting even more pressure on his opponent.

Soe looked a bit gassed in the middle of the round, while Seksan remained active, sneaking in elbows in his attacks. Soe did not give up though, as he tried to get some momentum going by moving forward. While Seksan took damage, he always gave it back to Soe.

The final bell sounds with both men raising their hands to acknowledge the crowd and probably thanking the almighty for surviving an incredible war.

ONE 170 - Seksan vs. Soe Lin Oo Official Result

After three hard-fought rounds, all three judges awarded the win to Seksan Or Kwanmuang in the catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 170. A defeated Soe Lin Oo graciously paid his respect to Seksan after a beautiful display of Muay Thai excellence from both fighters.

The win is Seksan's 203rd victory in the 'art of eight limbs', further adding to his legend as he starts his year off with a bang.

Official Result: Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Soe Lin Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Catchweight 142.5 pounds)

