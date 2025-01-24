ONE 170 results and recap: Suriyanlek vs. Thant Zin

Young Burmese phenom Thant Zin aimed to rebound from his loss to Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in his last outing inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday night Asian primetime. The 20-year-old will have a tough task ahead of him in his catchweight Muay Thai battle at ONE 170.

Standing across from him was one of the most exciting fighters in the ONE Friday Fights series, Suriyanlek Por Yenying. Boasting six wins that include five knockouts, the 28-year-old Thai striker got the chance of a lifetime when he took to the stage at one of the promotion's biggest events of the year.

With both men hungry to earn their place among the most elite collection of strikers in the world today, their matchup was expected to be a banger that could steal the show early on.

Round 1: Suriyanlek starts aggressively, but a counterattack by Thant Zin makes him rethink his strategy. Thant Zin began his attacks with strong low kicks that led to a trip on Suriyanlek. Suriyanlek can't mount his offense properly as he worries about the low kick.

Thant Zin with a surprise with a head kick catches Suriyanlek. As the Cambodian fighter goes back to his strategy, Suriyanlek dives in for a punch. Before the round ended, it appeared that Suriyanlek's leg was in trouble.

Round 2: Thant Zin sees Suriyanlek's leg is causing him trouble, so he goes to it immediately to begin the round. He went in for a flying knee once he caught his opponent off-balance and it continued to unleash bombs against Suriyanlek.

However, an overhand right from Suriyanlek stopped him in his tracks and onto the canvas but was ruled as a slip. Once they were back on their feet, Suriyanlek hit a strong left hook that again put Thant Zin down. This time, it was ruled a knockdown despite the Cambodian's protests.

It's back to square one again for both men, as they look to get the upper hand in the match. Suriyanlek gains confidence, as he puts pressure on Thant Zin. A missed kick from Thant Zin put him in an awkward position, and Suriyanlek took advantage by dropping him with a huge right hook to the head for the second knockdown of the round.

Suriyanlek felt the end was near, as he continued to pour it on, and a powerful right straight ended the fight with a third knockdown.

ONE 170 - Thant Zin vs. Suriyanlek Official Result

Suriyanlek bucked the damage to his leg to score a come-from-behind victory at ONE 170, dropping Thant Zin three times in the second round for a technical knockout win. He improves his record to 83-28, with seven of his eight wins in ONE coming by way of knockout.

Following the bout, he was informed by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that he would have won a US$50,000 bonus, but because he failed hydration, he was ineligible to win.

Suriyanlek remained in good spirits though, and thanked the fans for their support and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the opportunity to fight in an important show.

Official Result: Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Thant Zin via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:09 of round two (Muay Thai - Catchweight 137.25 pounds)

