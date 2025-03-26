ONE 172: Adrian Lee says he has more tricks up his sleeve after wrenching Anaconda choke win in Saitama

When Adrian Lee finished off Takeharu Ogawa in the very first round of their lightweight MMA scrap last Sunday at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, he experienced mixed emotions.

Lee was very ecstatic about the 63-second submission win via Anaconda choke, however, he felt that he had so much more in his arsenal that he failed to showcase because of the early finish.

The 19-year-old MMA sensation revealed this thought during his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post by saying:

"It's definitely one. But I had a few new ones I was excited to show, but I didn't get to show. But I didn't get the chance. But maybe next time."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

Adrian Lee kept his record and finish rate unblemished under the world's largest martial arts organization and is looking to face other top contenders in the weight class.

This was his third straight triumph since his arrival on the global stage in June 2024 and saw him secure another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee looking forward to a possible match with fellow MMA rising star Kade Ruotolo

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the Prodigy Training Center-affiliated athlete has mentioned that a fight with Kade Ruotolo is inevitable, especially since they are both racking up the victories at an insane rate.

Adrian Lee said that he is looking forward to it, since both of them are still undefeated on the global stage, as he explained:

"I definitely think a fight with Kade is kind of inevitable. He's a huge other rising star in ONE Championship, and he has a big background in grappling. So I think that's rally pushing him. So I'm excited to fight him in the future."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

