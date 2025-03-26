  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE 172: Adrian Lee says he has more tricks up his sleeve after wrenching Anaconda choke win in Saitama

ONE 172: Adrian Lee says he has more tricks up his sleeve after wrenching Anaconda choke win in Saitama

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:57 GMT
Adrian Lee fighting Takeharu Ogawa | Image credit: ONE Championship
Adrian Lee fighting Takeharu Ogawa | Image credit: ONE Championship

When Adrian Lee finished off Takeharu Ogawa in the very first round of their lightweight MMA scrap last Sunday at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, he experienced mixed emotions.

Ad

Lee was very ecstatic about the 63-second submission win via Anaconda choke, however, he felt that he had so much more in his arsenal that he failed to showcase because of the early finish.

The 19-year-old MMA sensation revealed this thought during his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post by saying:

"It's definitely one. But I had a few new ones I was excited to show, but I didn't get to show. But I didn't get the chance. But maybe next time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee kept his record and finish rate unblemished under the world's largest martial arts organization and is looking to face other top contenders in the weight class.

This was his third straight triumph since his arrival on the global stage in June 2024 and saw him secure another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee looking forward to a possible match with fellow MMA rising star Kade Ruotolo

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the Prodigy Training Center-affiliated athlete has mentioned that a fight with Kade Ruotolo is inevitable, especially since they are both racking up the victories at an insane rate.

Ad

Adrian Lee said that he is looking forward to it, since both of them are still undefeated on the global stage, as he explained:

"I definitely think a fight with Kade is kind of inevitable. He's a huge other rising star in ONE Championship, and he has a big background in grappling. So I think that's rally pushing him. So I'm excited to fight him in the future."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी